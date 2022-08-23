Kombucha - Tea of Immortality: Enjoy a Refreshing Punch with Best Recipe Kombucha Cocktails

With the growing health trends and Instagram-worthy food and drink becoming ever more prevalent in today's culture, it's little wonder that tried and true recipes that date back thousands of years are growing in popularity. One of those currently trending is kombucha tea.

What is kombucha?

This tea is a fermentation of mushroom (known as SCOBY) that is combined with sweetened tea. The great news is that you don't have to make it yourself, as it is sold in bottles and cans in most grocery stores across the US (like Roses Discount Store and Aldi), where you can buy it singularly, in packs, and in a variety of flavors.

With this in mind, we wanted to share some fun cocktail ideas that'll add some extra pep to your next party.

Image Credit: Klara Avsenik on Unsplash

Well-known cocktails with a kombucha twist

Margaritas

As kombucha is fizzy, it's the perfect addition to your standard margarita base. As you can find spicy watermelon, cherry berry, strawberry, lemon ginger, and so much more, you can make more than one batch to suit all tastes.

The Moscow Mule

Anyone who loves a good cocktail will be familiar with the Moscow Mule. As it has a spicy, citrus flavor, adding ginger kombucha can elevate it even further.

Sangria

There's no better summer cocktail than sangria - and while adding an array of fresh fruit chunks can make your efforts more health-conscious, kombucha can go the extra mile. A citrus-based flavor will enhance the traditional taste for those who don't want to deviate too much, but a whole host of different fruit types will work wonders.

Gin

Gin and cocktails are a match made in heaven. Why not try adding raspberry lemonade kombucha to your usual raspberry gin fizz or a more obscure Floradora, lime kombucha to your Gimlet, and more?

Blueberry Mojito

Mojitos are amazing just how they are, but adding blueberries and kombucha makes an amazing cocktail you won't want to pass up.

Porch Punch Cocktail

Nothing makes a fun party like porch punch, so why not add some kombucha and fresh fruit to make it even more appetizing?

Pomegranate smash

It's no secret that pomegranate and crushed mint leaves go well with whiskey, but when you add kombucha into the mix, you'll get a fizzy, fun, flavorful cocktail that'll have you reaching for more.

Strawberry vodka twist

Don't just add strawberry kombucha to vodka for a classic cocktail, shake it up with a bit of citruses like lemon or lime to go from drab to fab. You could go in a different direction and make a berry blast by adding raspberry and blackberry kombucha, too.

Image Credit: Rohtopia.com on Unsplash

Mocktails for everyone to enjoy

It's not only alcoholic cocktails that can benefit from kombucha, several mocktails will change your non-alcoholic game, too.

All you'll need to do is take your chosen kombucha flavor and add sparkling water. From here, traditional fresh fruit juice like orange can pack a punch, but don't be afraid to branch out and opt for something a little more exotic like mango or grapefruit juice.

Don't forget to add sweetener too, an easily dissolved option like simple syrup can make a big difference. For the best mocktails around, garnishes can be your best friend, so think about complimentary flavors. Traditional options are lemon and lime slices and fresh herbs like mint and lemon balm but don't forget that sliced jalapeno can add a hint of spice.

With so many flavor combinations for both normal and virgin cocktails, you can really go to town for your next punch-bowl, girl's night in, or whenever a good drink is in order.

