Left Menu

269 new COVID cases reported in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-08-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 20:36 IST
269 new COVID cases reported in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir registered 269 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,76,444 while no fresh death due to the Coronavirus was reported, officials said here.

As many as 51 cases were reported from Jammu division and 218 cases from Kashmir valley, they said. The death toll due to the virus was 4,779 as no fresh death was reported from the union territory, the officials said.

There are 2,213 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,69,452, they said.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022