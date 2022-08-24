U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests positive for rebound case of COVID-19

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested positive on Wednesday in a rebound case of COVID-19, her deputy communications director said.

"The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures," her deputy communications director, Kelsey Donohue, said in a statement.

