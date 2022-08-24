Left Menu

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests positive for rebound case of COVID-19

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 22:48 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested positive on Wednesday in a rebound case of COVID-19, her deputy communications director said.

"The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures," her deputy communications director, Kelsey Donohue, said in a statement.

