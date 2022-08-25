Left Menu

Odisha: Activist Kamala Pujari shifted to ICU

A committee of doctors headed by Medicine specialist Dr Jayant Panda is monitoring her, said Dr Bhubanananda Maharan, the emergency officer of the hospital.Pujari, a Padma Shri awardee, was admitted to the Koraput district hospital on August 21 with a severe cold, fever and loose motion.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 25-08-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 14:49 IST
Odisha: Activist Kamala Pujari shifted to ICU
  • Country:
  • India

Noted activist Kamala Pujari was shifted to the ICU after her condition worsened, hospital officials said on Thursday.

The state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital, where she was admitted on Tuesday, has formed a team of doctors for her treatment.

''Pujari's health condition is stable now. She is having loose motion and marginally high urea and creatinine. A committee of doctors headed by Medicine specialist Dr Jayant Panda is monitoring her,'' said Dr Bhubanananda Maharan, the emergency officer of the hospital.

Pujari, a Padma Shri awardee, was admitted to the Koraput district hospital on August 21 with a severe cold, fever and loose motion. She has kidney-related ailments as well.

She was conferred with Padma Shri in 2019 for conserving hundreds of indigenous species of paddy seeds.

Her collection also included several endangered and rare types of crop seeds. She greatly contributed to popularise organic farming in Koraput.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik prayed for her good health and speedy recovery.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also wished Pujari for a speedy recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022