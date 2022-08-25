Left Menu

Delhi logs 702 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Thursday recorded 702 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

The new cases came out of 15,632 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,97,054, while the death toll rose to 26,446, it said.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 945 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 per cent, and six fatalities.

On Tuesday, the national capital logged 959 cases with a positivity rate of 6.14 per cent and nine fatalities.

The city on Monday reported 625 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi saw 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 3,654, down from 4,310 the previous day. As many as 2,580 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,421 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 381 are occupied, it said.

There are 259 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

