Left Menu

Very few in the U.S. getting full monkeypox vaccine series - CDC chief

Dr. Umar Shaw, secretary of health for Washington state, said on Thursday that many providers were getting three or four doses per vial. Walensky confirmed that some U.S. jurisdictions were reporting a downward trend in monkeypox cases and that health officials were watching this with cautious optimism.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 02:51 IST
Very few in the U.S. getting full monkeypox vaccine series - CDC chief

Very few people who have gotten monkeypox shots in the United States have received the second dose needed for full protection, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday. She told a White House briefing that nearly 97% of the shots administered were first doses, and although many people are eligible for a second dose, "very few" have been given so far.

Walensky said the CDC expected to gain more insight into the trend. Vaccine scarcity may have caused delays in second shots previously but that was no longer the case, she said. More than 207,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine were given as of Aug. 23 in the 19 jurisdictions reporting data to the CDC, Walensky said.

The vaccine needs to be given in two doses, four weeks apart, to be fully effective. To expand access to the vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Aug. 9 authorized giving it intradermally - between the layers of the skin - which would allow providers to get five doses from a single one-dose vial.

Bavarian Nordic has raised doubts about the safety of the method, citing a lack of evidence and the possible increased risk of reactions compared to injecting it into the muscle. During the briefing on Friday, officials said providers are reporting getting 4.5 to 5 doses per vial, but several experts told Reuters the figure is lower.

"The vast majority of health departments that I've talked to in the last week are feeling fortunate if they can get four doses out of a vial, and in some cases three," Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, said in an interview. Dr. Umar Shaw, secretary of health for Washington state, said on Thursday that many providers were getting three or four doses per vial.

Walensky confirmed that some U.S. jurisdictions were reporting a downward trend in monkeypox cases and that health officials were watching this with cautious optimism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022