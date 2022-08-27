Chhattisgarh sees 157 COVID-19 cases, four deaths, 170 recoveries

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 157 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.45 per cent, taking the tally to 11,73,396, while the death toll increased by four to reach 14,108, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 170 and stood at 11,58,033, leaving the state with 1,255 active cases, he said. ''Durg led with 32 cases, followed by 22 in Raipur, 14 in Kanker and six in Rajnandgaon among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in five districts,'' he said.

With 6,408 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the state so far went up to 1,84,43,758, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,73,396, new cases 157, death toll 14,108, recovered 11,58,033, active cases 1,255, today tests 6,408, total tests 1,84,43,758.

