Left Menu

Odisha logs 257 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-08-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 14:38 IST
Odisha logs 257 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more fatality
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,26,929 on Sunday as 257 more people, including 43 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll, too, mounted to 9,172 after a 65-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus in Sundargarh district, it said.

The state had recorded 289 new infections and one fatality on Saturday.

Odisha now has 1,980 active cases, while 13,15,724 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.79 per cent, with 14,389 samples being tested since Saturday, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022