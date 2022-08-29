J-K reported 57 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 4,77,513, officials said.

Of the new cases, 11 were reported from the Jammu division and 46 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The death toll of the union territory stands at 4,782.

There are 1,320 active cases of the disease in the union territory. The total number of recoveries stand at 4,71,411, they added.

