Tibet's capital Lhasa cuts off community transmission of COVID-19: Authorities

Tibet's capital Lhasa has essentially cut off the community transmission of COVID-19 as the autonomous region of China reported 570 cases on Sunday, local authorities said on Monday.

All new cases have been detected in high-risk areas, at designated quarantine sites, or among people under closed management, the office of Lhasa's leading group for fighting COVID-19 said.

China’s National Health Commission on Monday reported that the Tibet region has recorded 570 COVID-19 cases.

The community spread of the virus was stopped thanks to the arduous prevention and control efforts made by local authorities since the COVID-19 resurgence began on August 7, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The commission said that the COVID-19 prevention and control situation remains complicated, and there could still be risks of hidden transmission as the city has a number of medium or high-risk areas for COVID-19.

