Left Menu

Tibet's capital Lhasa cuts off community transmission of COVID-19: Authorities

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-08-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 20:43 IST
Tibet's capital Lhasa cuts off community transmission of COVID-19: Authorities
  • Country:
  • China

Tibet's capital Lhasa has essentially cut off the community transmission of COVID-19 as the autonomous region of China reported 570 cases on Sunday, local authorities said on Monday.

All new cases have been detected in high-risk areas, at designated quarantine sites, or among people under closed management, the office of Lhasa's leading group for fighting COVID-19 said.

China’s National Health Commission on Monday reported that the Tibet region has recorded 570 COVID-19 cases.

The community spread of the virus was stopped thanks to the arduous prevention and control efforts made by local authorities since the COVID-19 resurgence began on August 7, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The commission said that the COVID-19 prevention and control situation remains complicated, and there could still be risks of hidden transmission as the city has a number of medium or high-risk areas for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022