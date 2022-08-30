Left Menu

Portugal's health chief quits amid hospital staff shortages

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 14:49 IST
Marta Temido Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portuguese Health Minister Marta Temido quit on Tuesday, saying she felt "no longer able to remain in office" after broad criticism over her handling of recent staffing problems at public hospitals.

Temido, a 48-year-old expert in hospital administration and Portugal's health minister since 2018, was one of the most popular members of the center-left Socialist government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But she has been under severe pressure for several months, including from inside her Socialist Party, due to temporary closures of public hospital emergency services, including in maternity departments, due to a lack of staff.

Critics blamed the problems on a lack of planning by the health ministry, especially during the summer vacation period, in what became an embarrassment for the government.

Groups representing Portuguese doctors and nurses have also been critical of Temido's policies.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa's office announced Temido's resignation in a brief statement at 1.30 am.

It said the government would push ahead with reforms to strengthen the national health service but gave no indication about Temido's replacement.

