Covid: 2 more deaths, 102 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh recorded 102 fresh Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 3,10,879, while two more fatalities took the death toll to 4,181, an official said on Tuesday.

A 75-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man died due to the infection in Solan and Hamirpur respectively, the official said.

The number of active cases stands at 1,006, he said.

The official said 326 people recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 3,05,672. PTI DJI TDS TDS

