Covid: 2 more deaths, 244 new cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 244 new Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 13,08,532, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,627, a medical bulletin issued here said on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, the maximum 47 were recorded in Jaipur, it said, adding that the number of active cases stands at 2,767.

One person each died in Jaipur and Dausa due to the infection, it said.

