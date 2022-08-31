Shanghai reports 1 new local asymptomatic COVID case, 1 symptomatic for Aug 30

Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus case for Aug. 30, up from none a day earlier, and one local symptomatic case, also up from zero the previous day, the city government said on Wednesday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas versus zero the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 30, unchanged from a day earlier. ( Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Tom Hogue)

