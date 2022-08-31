Former Malaysia PM Mahathir in hospital after testing positive for COVID
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 31-08-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 08:36 IST
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 97, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised for observation, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Mahathir has been admitted to the National Heart Institute for observation for the next few days as advised by the medical team," the statement said.
