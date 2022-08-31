Left Menu

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir in hospital after testing positive for COVID

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 31-08-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 08:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 97, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised for observation, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Mahathir has been admitted to the National Heart Institute for observation for the next few days as advised by the medical team," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

