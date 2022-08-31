Left Menu

Cyprus ends mandatory mask wearing as COVID-19 measures eased

Authorities still recommended face masks in areas of mass gatherings and for people to do self-tests once a week, he said. Based on the most recent available weekly data, Cyprus had reported 2,154 new cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 3.54% in the week ending Aug. 25, compared to 2,130 in the week ending Aug. 18, with a positivity rate of 4.48%.

