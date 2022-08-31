Left Menu

Delhi logs 377 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in past 24 hours

As many as 377 new cases of Coronavirus infection were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 23:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as 377 new cases of Coronavirus infection were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours on Wednesday. According to the Health Bulletin released by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, it has also reported 589 recoveries and two deaths.

With the current positivity rate of the infection in Delhi at 2.58 per cent, active cases here stand at 2,012. The case fatality rate of Delhi (cumulatively) stands at 1.32 per cent as 26,469 deaths have been cumulatively reported in the city so far.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has conducted at least 14,632 tests and has vaccinated 27,900 people so far. With 1,823 1st dose of Covid vaccine and 4,612 2nd doses against the infection, the national capital has cumulatively provided 3,65,37,824 vaccine doses, including 1st dose, 2nd dose, and precaution doses.

Notably, Delhi has vaccinated 1,82,39,966 1st Dose, 1,55,50,124 2nd Dose, and 27,47,734 Precautionary Doses against Covid-19. At a cumulative positivity rate of 5 per cent, 19,99,617 positive cases have been reported in the city so far, of which 19,71,136 people have been discharged.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry data, the country on Wednesday reported 7,231 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload below the mark of 65,000. Currently, the country has 64,667 active cases. (ANI)

