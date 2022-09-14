Left Menu

China's Chengdu reports 24 symptomatic, 11 asymptomatic new COVID cases for Sept 13

China's southwestern metropolis of Chengdu reported 35 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 13, down from 44 a day earlier, city government data showed on Wednesday. Of the cases reported, 24 were symptomatic and 11 asymptomatic. The city has extended lockdown curbs in most areas to complete another round of mass testing.

