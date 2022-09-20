About 250,000 attended Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state, UK minister says

Some 250,000 mourners attended Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall in London, Britain's culture minister Michelle Donelan said on Tuesday.

"It's approximately around the 250,000 mark. We're just crunching those final numbers," Donelan told Times radio. The full figures would be released in due course, she added.

