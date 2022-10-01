Ayurveda Day 2022: Ayush ministry announces video making competition

Ministry of Ayush has announced a short-video making competition as part of the 'Ayurveda Day 2022' celebrations, an official statement said on Saturday.

Organised in association with MyGov.in, the competition is open to all citizens above 18 years and the last date of submission of entries is October 10, the ministry said in the statement.

The participants can submit a video of not more than three minutes in Hindi or English languages on the themes that are in consonance with the main theme of this year's Ayurveda Day -- "Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda", it said. The theme are -- Ayurveda in my day, Ayurveda in my kitchen, Ayurveda in my garden, Ayurveda in my farm and Ayurveda in my food/diet.

Three winners will be selected from each theme -- total 15 -- and awarded a prize ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 75,000, the statement said.

Ayurveda is perceived as one of the most ancient and well-documented system of medicine, which is equally relevant in modern times, the statement said.

Ministry of Ayush is organising various events in partnership with ministries of culture and education and supported by other ministries and departments of the central and state governments and Union Territories to take benefits of Ayurveda to the grass root level, the statement said.

It had inaugurated the six-week long programme (September 12-October 23) highlighting various themes and key events with the All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi as the nodal institute to execute the programmes, it said. Ayush ministry celebrates Ayurveda Day every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti (Dhanteras). This year it will be celebrated on October 23.

