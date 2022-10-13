Beijing reports 12 symptomatic, 6 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 12
China's capital Beijing reported 12 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and six asymptomatic cases for Oct. 12, local government authorities said on Thursday.
This compared with 10 symptomatic and one asymptomatic cases the day before.
Three cases on Wednesday were found outside quarantined areas.
