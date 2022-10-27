China reports 1,264 new COVID cases for Oct 26 vs 1,407 a day earlier

China reported 1,264 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 26, of which 231 were symptomatic and 1,033 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That is compared with 1,407 new cases a day earlier – 338 symptomatic and 1,069 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 26, mainland China had confirmed 258,398 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 12 symptomatic and five asymptomatic cases, compared with 19 symptomatic and one asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and eight asymptomatic cases, compared with one symptomatic and 18 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, versus five the day before.

