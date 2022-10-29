Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Today Google celebrates Tempeh, the traditional Indonesian food made from fermented soybeans. This nutritious plant-based protein is a 400-year-old fermented food that originated in Indonesia. It can also be made of many other beans, grains, and legumes by the same fermentation process. The Doodle features Tempeh Mendoan, one of the fried Tempeh varieties in Indonesia which is an iconic part of Indonesia. The doodle is illustrated by Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia-based guest artist Reza Dwi Setyawan.

Tempeh was first documented in the 1600s in Tembayat Village, Klaten, Central Java, Indonesia and was recorded on Serat Centhini, a twelve-volume compilation of Javanese tales and teachings, written in verse and published in 1814.

Tempeh is especially popular on the island of Java, where it is a staple source of protein. Rich in nutrients such as protein, fiber, prebiotics, and vitamin B12, this food made of minimally processed soybeans is a popular choice for most people in Indonesia and emerging among health-conscious people around the world. It has a firm texture and an earthy flavor, which becomes more pronounced as it ages.

People all over the world typically consume tempeh as a replacement for meat, combined with rice and vegetables. It offers a variety of health benefits, like improved gut and brain health. Various leaves can be used to wrap tempeh during fermentation. Waru, teak, and guava leaves are some of the oldest known, while the banana leaf is the most popular one in Indonesia.

There are many ways to consume Tempeh, but due to its great taste, 'Tempe Goreng or fried tempeh has been the most popular tempeh dish. Fried tempeh is usually combined with various types of sambal (ground and seasoned chili pepper dipping) and kecap manis (sweet soy sauce made of fermented soybean).

Source: Google Doodles, Wikipedia

