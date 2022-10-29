Google doodle celebrates Turkey National Day 2022

Left Menu

Updated: 29-10-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 12:14 IST
The doodle artwork is featuring the First Grand National Assembly of the Türkiye Building. Image Credit: Google doodles
Google doodle on Turkey's Republic day on October 29, 2022. The doodle artwork is featuring the First Grand National Assembly of the Türkiye Building —the place where the Turkish parliament gathered to declare the republic. This year marked the 99th anniversary of the holiday celebration.

The Turkish War of Independence against the occupying Allied Powers resulted in the abolition of the Sultanate on November 1, 1922, and the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne on July 24, 1923. Turkey had been a republic in effect since April 23, 1920, when the Grand National Assembly of Turkey was established, but official recognition came three and a half years later. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who was later chosen as the first President by the Grand National Assembly, declared the country a republic on October 29, 1923.

Similar to other autumn events, Republic Day celebrations often take place outdoors. According to Law No. 2429 of 1981, Republic Day is a national holiday. All the public institutions are closed on that day. It is also observed in Northern Cyprus.

The Turkish flag is colored red and white. On this day the streets are decorated with balloons and accessories. People gathers in the Anıtkabir in Ankara and honored Atatürk and put garlands on his mausoleum. Parades are often held in the morning, while concerts and fireworks celebrations occur in the evening in parks, fairgrounds, or town squares. Republic Day fireworks are often accompanied by patriotic songs. Istanbul has the largest fireworks display in the country. It generally holds displays over the Bosporus. Other major displays were held in Ankara in Ulus and İzmir over the Gulf of İzmir and Gündoğdu Square.

Source: National Today, Google doodles

