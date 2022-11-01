Left Menu

Guangzhou reports 190 symptomatic, 289 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 31

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-11-2022 06:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 06:26 IST
Guangzhou reported 190 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 289 asymptomatic cases for Oct. 31, local government authorities in the southern Chinese city said on Tuesday.

This compared with 232 symptomatic and 295 asymptomatic cases the day before.

