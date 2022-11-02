China reports 2,928 new COVID cases for Nov 1 vs 2,878 a day earlier

China reported 2,928 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 1, of which 465 were symptomatic and 2,463 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 2,878 new cases a day earlier – 547 symptomatic and 2,331 asymptomatic infections - which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Nov. 1, mainland China had confirmed 260,971 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported 28 symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases, compared with 21 symptomatic and two asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and no asymptomatic cases, compared with two symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, versus 29 the day before.

Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 73 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 253 asymptomatic cases, compared with 190 symptomatic and 289 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)