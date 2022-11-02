Left Menu

Mild disease, no severity among Indian patients: INSACOG on Omicron's XBB variant

The community need not panic and adherence to coronavirus appropriate behaviour is recommended in the light of ongoing festivities, it said.Among the Indian patients the disease is mild like with other Omicron sub-lineages and no increase in severity is noted, the panel said.In the current phase of the pandemic, the INSACOG said the SARS-CoV-2 virus is continuously accumulating mutations, some of which might contribute to increased transmissibility and immune evasion resulting in transmission advantage over other variants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 12:11 IST
Mild disease, no severity among Indian patients: INSACOG on Omicron's XBB variant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian patients infected with Omicron sub-lineage XBB of COVID-19 have mild disease and no increase in severity is noted, the INSACOG said. The expert panel said the XBB variant has been detected in multiple states in the country.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), in a statement, said it is keeping a close watch and monitoring the emergence and evolution of XBB and XBB.1 and any new sub-lineages. "The community need not panic and adherence to coronavirus appropriate behaviour is recommended in the light of ongoing festivities," it said.

Among the Indian patients the disease is mild like with other Omicron sub-lineages and no increase in severity is noted, the panel said.

In the current phase of the pandemic, the INSACOG said the SARS-CoV-2 virus is continuously accumulating mutations, some of which might contribute to increased transmissibility and immune evasion resulting in transmission advantage over other variants. "XBB, a BJ.1/BM.1.1.1 recombinant lineage with breakpoint in the spike protein is presently appearing in multiple countries. This recombinant lineage was first detected in Singapore and the US, and has also been identified in multiple states in India," it said. A sub-lineage of XBB with an additional mutation is also detected (XBB.1). "Modest increase in the spread of XBB in Singapore has been observed. However, there has been no report of increase in severity of disease or increase in hospitalisation associated with these variants," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022