China's Guangzhou reports 142 symptomatic, 430 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 3

China's Guangzhou reported 142 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 430 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 3, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million people said on Friday.

That compared with 50 symptomatic and 323 asymptomatic cases the day before.

