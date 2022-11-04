Left Menu

China's Guangzhou reports 142 symptomatic, 430 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 3

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-11-2022 06:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 06:28 IST
China's Guangzhou reports 142 symptomatic, 430 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 3
  • Country:
  • China

China's Guangzhou reported 142 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 430 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 3, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million people said on Friday.

That compared with 50 symptomatic and 323 asymptomatic cases the day before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022