Ayush system offered many things to humanity, has potential to deliver more: Union Minister Sonowal

The Union minister of Ayush visited the National Institute of Naturopathy here and took an overview of various ongoing activities.The Ayush system has been accepted widely and offered many things to humanity and has the potential to deliver even more.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-11-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 19:56 IST
Ayush system offered many things to humanity, has potential to deliver more: Union Minister Sonowal
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said the Ayush system, which has been accepted widely, has offered many things to humanity and has the potential to deliver more. The Union minister of Ayush visited the National Institute of Naturopathy here and took an overview of various ongoing activities.

“The Ayush system has been accepted widely and offered many things to humanity and has the potential to deliver even more. Our prime minister has taken the Ayush sector far ahead with his tireless efforts like creating an independent ministry and instilling a sense of respect for India in every person in the world through yoga,'' Sonowal said.

The people of India are united under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and the dream of a self-reliant India is definitely going to be fulfilled very soon, he said.

The Ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are now working together and are committed with full devotion, the minister said.

The National Institute of Naturopathy, also known as Bapu Bhawan, is situated at Tadiwala Road, Pune. Mahatma Gandhi used to reside at the institute during his visits to thecity. He stayed at the facility for about 156 days at various intervals and did various experiments on naturopathy.

