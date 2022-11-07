Shanghai reports no symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 6

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 6, the same as a day earlier, and two local asymptomatic cases, down from five the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 6, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: NEWSMAKER-China's next premier: Xi loyalist who oversaw Shanghai lockdown

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)