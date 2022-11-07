Left Menu

Shanghai reports no symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 6

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 07-11-2022 05:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 05:18 IST
Shanghai reports no symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 6
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 6, the same as a day earlier, and two local asymptomatic cases, down from five the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 6, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: NEWSMAKER-China's next premier: Xi loyalist who oversaw Shanghai lockdown

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022