China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier

China reported 7,691 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 7, of which 890 were symptomatic and 6,801 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 5,643 new cases a day earlier – 569 symptomatic and 5,074 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-11-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 06:42 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 7,691 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 7, of which 890 were symptomatic and 6,801 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 5,643 new cases a day earlier – 569 symptomatic and 5,074 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Nov. 7, mainland China had confirmed 265,013 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported 31 symptomatic and 33 asymptomatic cases, compared with 41 symptomatic and 18 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported no symptomatic cases and three asymptomatic cases, compared with zero symptomatic cases and two asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 infection, versus four the day before.

Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 114 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 2,263 asymptomatic cases, compared with 122 symptomatic and 1,813 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

