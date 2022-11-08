Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:02 IST
Union minister Scindia tests positive for coronavirus
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, the minister said he got tested for coronavirus on the advice of doctors and the report has come positive.

He also asked everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

Scindia is in charge of the ministries of civil aviation and steel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

