Left Menu

Bengal reports 24 new Covid cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:34 IST
Bengal reports 24 new Covid cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal recorded 24 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, a state health department bulletin said.

The total number of positive cases so far is 21,18,250.

A total of 5,536 samples were tested during the day as the positivity rate stood at 0.43 per cent.

There were no fresh fatalities due to the disease and the coronavirus toll remained unchanged at 21,530, the bulletin said.

The state recorded a recovery rate of 98.97 per cent as 44 people were discharged on Tuesday, it said.

The state has so far tested 26,723,031 samples, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022