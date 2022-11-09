UK extends deadline to call Northern Ireland election
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain pushed back a deadline to call a new election in Northern Ireland, which has been without a working devolved government since February.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told the House of Commons he would push back the deadline by six weeks with the option of extending it by a further six weeks
"I will be introducing legislation to provide a short, straightforward extension to the period of executive formation, extending the current period by six weeks to the 8th December with the potential for a further six week extension to 19 January if necessary," Heaton-Harris told parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northern Ireland
- Heaton-Harris
- Chris Heaton-Harris
- House of Commons
- Britain
ALSO READ
Ireland calls on UK PM Sunak to move quickly on Northern Ireland protocol
UK's Chris Heaton-Harris re-appointed as N. Ireland minister
Northern Ireland faces fresh election as political deadlock deepens
Brexit crisis pushes Northern Ireland to brink of new election
UK to call Northern Ireland election within next 12 weeks