UK extends deadline to call Northern Ireland election

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain pushed back a deadline to call a new election in Northern Ireland, which has been without a working devolved government since February.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told the House of Commons he would push back the deadline by six weeks with the option of extending it by a further six weeks

"I will be introducing legislation to provide a short, straightforward extension to the period of executive formation, extending the current period by six weeks to the 8th December with the potential for a further six week extension to 19 January if necessary," Heaton-Harris told parliament.

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

