Shanghai reports zero symptomatic, 4 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 9

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 9, the same as a day earlier, while four local asymptomatic cases were reported, also the same as the previous day, the city government said on Thursday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with none the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 9, unchanged from a day earlier.

