Shanghai reports zero symptomatic, 4 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 9

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-11-2022 05:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 05:29 IST
Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 9, the same as a day earlier, while four local asymptomatic cases were reported, also the same as the previous day, the city government said on Thursday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with none the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 9, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID, visitors unable to leave

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

