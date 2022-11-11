Left Menu

Delhi logs 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Delhi recorded 30 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.62 per cent, while one more person died due to the viral disease, according to a data shared by the health department here.The city had witnessed 36 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.79 per cent.With these cases, Delhis infection tally has risen to 20,06,710, while the death toll stands at 26,514.On November 7, the city had logged 21 cases with a positivity rate of 0.93 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 23:38 IST
Delhi logs 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded 30 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.62 per cent, while one more person died due to the viral disease, according to a data shared by the health department here.

The city had witnessed 36 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.79 per cent.

With these cases, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 20,06,710, while the death toll stands at 26,514.

On November 7, the city had logged 21 cases with a positivity rate of 0.93 per cent. On November 8-9, the city government did not issue bulletins. Delhi on November 4 had recorded 54 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, and two deaths.

The fresh cases came out of the 4,824 tests conducted the previous day.

The number of active cases stands at 182, while the number of patients in home isolation is 138. Of the 8,768 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 36 are occupied, the data added. PTI KND SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022