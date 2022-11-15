Guangzhou reports 147 symptomatic, 4,977 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 14

China's Guangzhou reported 147 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 4,977 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 14, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million in population said on Tuesday.

This compared with 189 symptomatic and 3,876 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province, where Guangzhou is in, excludes asymptomatic cases that have turned symptomatic in the province's daily count of new symptomatic infections.

