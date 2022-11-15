Left Menu

Guangzhou reports 147 symptomatic, 4,977 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 14

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-11-2022 06:19 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 06:19 IST
Guangzhou reports 147 symptomatic, 4,977 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 14
  • Country:
  • China

China's Guangzhou reported 147 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 4,977 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 14, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million in population said on Tuesday.

This compared with 189 symptomatic and 3,876 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province, where Guangzhou is in, excludes asymptomatic cases that have turned symptomatic in the province's daily count of new symptomatic infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022