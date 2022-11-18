China's Chongqing reports 193 symptomatic, 4,473 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 17
Chinese city Chongqing reported 193 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 4,473 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 17, local government authorities said on Friday.
This compared with 172 symptomatic and 3,900 asymptomatic cases the day before.
