China's Guangzhou reports 255 symptomatic, 8,989 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 17

China's Guangzhou reported 255 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 8,989 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 17, local authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million people said on Friday.

That compared with 275 symptomatic and 8,486 asymptomatic cases the day before in the city, which is in Guangdong province.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province excludes asymptomatic cases which have turned symptomatic in the province's daily count of new symptomatic infections.

