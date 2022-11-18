Beijing records 232 COVID cases by Friday afternoon as 'community cases rise consistently'
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-11-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 15:50 IST
China's capital Beijing reported 232 COVID-19 infections as of 3 pm (0700 GMT) on Friday as "cases rise consistently" and the scale of the affected areas expand, a government spokesperson said.
Beijing has seen a steady uptick in cases over the week, logging the highest daily number on Thursday.
