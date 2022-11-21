Beijing reports two COVID deaths for Nov 20

China's capital Beijing reported two COVID-19 deaths for Nov. 20, along with 154 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 808 asymptomatic cases, local government authorities said on Monday.

This compared with 69 symptomatic and 552 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Authorities found 266 cases on Sunday outside quarantined areas.

