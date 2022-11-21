Beijing reports 316 new local COVID cases for 15 hours to 3 p.m. - official

Beijing city reports 316 new local COVID cases for the 15 hours to 3 p.m. on Monday, a city official said during a briefing.

China's capital city is facing its most complex and severe COVID control situation since the start of the pandemic, Liu Xiaofeng, the deputy director of Beijing's municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)