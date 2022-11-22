Zhengzhou reports 73 symptomatic, 768 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 21
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 22-11-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 06:42 IST
- Country:
- China
China's major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 73 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 768 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 21, local officials said on Tuesday.
This compared with 161 symptomatic and 1,019 asymptomatic cases the day before.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement