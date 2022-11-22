Left Menu

Germany's Scholz warns of dangers of deglobalization
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
Germany has no reason to fear to develop towards a multipolar world, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, identifying South-East Asia as an important growth partner and warning against the risks of deglobalization.

"Deglobalization is a dangerous path," Scholz said at an economic forum hosted by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

