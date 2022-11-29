China's Guangzhou reports 286 symptomatic, 6,993 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 28

China's Guangzhou reported 286 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 6,993 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 28, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million in population said on Tuesday.

This compared with 199 symptomatic and 7,166 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province, where Guangzhou is located, excludes asymptomatic cases who have turned symptomatic in the province's daily count of new symptomatic infections.

