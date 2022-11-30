China's Chongqing reports 164 symptomatic, 7,669 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov. 29
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-11-2022 05:46 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 05:46 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese city Chongqing reported 164 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 7,669 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 29, local government authorities said on Wednesday.
This compared with 209 symptomatic and 8,583 asymptomatic cases the day before.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement