China's Guangzhou reports 541 symptomatic, 6,454 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 29

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-11-2022 06:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 06:17 IST
  Country:
  • China

China's Guangzhou reported 541 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 6,454 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 29, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million in population said on Wednesday.

This compared with 286 symptomatic and 6,993 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province, where Guangzhou is located, excludes asymptomatic cases who have turned symptomatic in the province's daily count of new symptomatic infections.

