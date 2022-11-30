China reports 37,828 new COVID cases for Nov 29 vs 38,645 a day earlier

Left Menu

China reported 37,828 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 29, of which 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. As of Nov. 29, mainland China had confirmed 319,536 cases with symptoms.

China reported 37,828 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 29, of which 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 38,645 new cases a day earlier – 3,624 symptomatic and 35,021 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 37,612 new local cases, of which 4,236 were symptomatic and 33,376 were asymptomatic, down from 38,421 a day earlier. There were no deaths, compared with zero the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,233. As of Nov. 29, mainland China had confirmed 319,536 cases with symptoms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

