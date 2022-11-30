Left Menu

China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise

China reported 37,828 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 29, of which 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 38,645 new cases a day earlier – 3,624 symptomatic and 35,021 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 07:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 07:30 IST
China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise

China reported 37,828 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 29, of which 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

That is compared with 38,645 new cases a day earlier – 3,624 symptomatic and 35,021 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Excluding imported infections, China reported 37,612 new local cases, of which 4,236 were symptomatic and 33,376 were asymptomatic, down from 38,421 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, compared with zero the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,233. As of Nov. 29, mainland China had confirmed 319,536 cases with symptoms. Discontent with stringent COVID prevention policies three years into the pandemic ignited into protests in cities across the country over the weekend, including Beijing and Shanghai.

China's capital Beijing reported 1,282 symptomatic and 3,240 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, compared with 957 symptomatic and 3,429 asymptomatic cases the previous day, National Health Commission data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported 11 symptomatic cases and 176 asymptomatic cases, compared with 20 symptomatic cases and 158 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 541 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 6,454 asymptomatic cases, compared with 286 symptomatic and 6,993 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said. Chongqing reported 164 new symptomatic locally transmitted infections and 7,669 asymptomatic cases, compared with 209 symptomatic and 8,538 asymptomatic cases the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022