China's Guangzhou reports 683 symptomatic, 5,629 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 30

China's Guangzhou reported 683 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 5,629 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 30, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million in population said on Thursday.

This compared with 541 symptomatic and 6,454 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province, where Guangzhou is located, excludes asymptomatic cases who have turned symptomatic in the province's daily count of new symptomatic infections.

